Dec 20 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB:

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD CARRIES OUT TWO HOTEL TRANSACTIONS IN HALMSTAD AND LUND

* ‍SELLS TWO HOTEL PROJECTS TO ALECTA​

* ‍SALES COMPRISES OF APPROXIMATELY 500 ROOMS​

* ‍PROPERTY VALUE AT COMPLETION IS ESTIMATED TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 700 MILLION​

* ‍CONTRACTOR FOR BOTH PROJECTS IS SERNEKE​