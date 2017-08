BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad signs agreement to acquire Svenska Vårdfastigheter

June 15 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB:

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL SHARES IN SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF SEK 300 MILLION.

* ‍THROUGH ACQUISITION, MAGNOLIA BOSTAD WILL BE MORE CLEARLY ESTABLISHED IN DEVELOPMENT OF RESIDENTIAL CARE HOUSING WHILE ALSO EXPANDING ITS OFFER TO MUNICIPALITIES AND INVESTORS​

* ACCESS IS ESTIMATED TO OCCUR IN JULY 2017 AND AGREEMENT IS CONDITIONAL ON SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB'S MAIN LENDERS BEING POSITIVE ABOUT OWNERSHIP CHANGE

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE FINANCED BY EQUITY AND BORROWED CAPITAL​