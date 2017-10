Oct 6 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 2,000 APARTMENTS

* ‍MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AND CONSTO AB HAVE SIGNED A STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 2 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)