Feb 27 (Reuters) - Magnum Bhd:

* QTRLY ‍ REVENUE 675.1 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET ‍PROFIT 52.8 MILLION RGT​

* ANNOUNCES THIRD INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 4 SEN PER SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 ‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2FBwlHG) Further company coverage: