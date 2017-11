Nov 28 (Reuters) - Inseego Corp:

* ‍MAGUIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT​ SAYS IT RECENTLY BOUGHT 516,676 SHARES OF INSEEGO CORP‘S SHARES BECAUSE IT BELIEVES THE CO‘S STOCK IS SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUED

* ‍MAGUIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT​ AND AFFILIATES NOW OWN 8.8 PERCENT STAKE IN INSEEGO CORP AS OF NOV 27 Source text: (bit.ly/2idU6i7) Further company coverage: