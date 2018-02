BRIEF-Magyar Telekom 2017 EBITDA beats target, 2018 outlook broadly unchanged

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom says in Q4 earnings report:

* Q4 2017 NET PROFIT 5.16 BILLION FORINTS AFTER 20.52 BILLION FORINTS IN Q4 2016

* 2017 EBITDA 185.66 BILLION FORINTS (-1.0 PERCENT Y/Y), VERSUS HUF 182 BILLION PRIOR GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS 2018 EBITDA AT ABOUT HUF 190 BLN

* EXPECTS REVENUE OF ABOUT HUF 600 BLN IN 2018 VS HUF 611 BLN IN 2017

* EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX AT ABOUT HUF 90 BLN VS HUF 86 BLN IN 2017

* EXPECTS DIVIDEND OF HUF 25/SHR AFTER 2018 RESULTS, THE SAME AS PROPOSED AFTER 2017 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai. Editing by Jane Merriman)