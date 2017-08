July 31 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom

* Says to exit from residential segment of the electricity market from Nov. 1, 2017 - statement

* Magyar Telekom due to publish Q2 earnings results on Wednesday

* Magyar Telekom shares trading at 468 forints ($1.81), up 0.2 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 258.9400 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by David Evans)