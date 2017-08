July 3 (Reuters) - Mah Sing Group Bhd :

* Unit enters share sale agreement to acquire entire equity interest in Cordova Land Sdn for 263.5 million rgt

* Unit Enchanting View Development enters sale and purchase agreement to acquire a piece of freehold development land for 43.8 million rgt

* Termination of sale and purchase agreement by unit for land in Shah Alam, for cash consideration of 327.5 million rgt