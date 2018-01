Jan 2 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd:

* SAYS DEC DOMESTIC TRACTOR SALES OF 16,671 UNITS VERSUS 12,619 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC TOTAL TRACTOR SALES OF 18,288 UNITS VERSUS 14,047 UNITS LAST YEAR