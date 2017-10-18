FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees
#Company News
October 18, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

* Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services - approved allotment of secured NCDs worth 2.50 billion rupees Source text: [Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations’) read together with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the duly authorised Committee was held today, i.e. on 18th October, 2017 from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. approving the allotment of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (‘NCDs’) of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating to Rs. 250 Crores.] Further company coverage:

