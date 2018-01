Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd:

* SAYS ‍SIGNED A SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR SUBSCRIBING UPTO 26% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF M.I.T.R.A. AGRO EQUIPMENTS ​

* SAYS COST OF ACQUISITION OF 80 MILLION RUPEES​ Source text: bit.ly/2GvTcVo Further company coverage: