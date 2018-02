Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd:

* AGREES TO SELL 2.6 MILLION SHARES HELD BY CO IN MAHINDRA SANYO SPECIAL STEEL FOR 1.46 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS ‍POST SALE, CO‘S STAKE IN MAHINDRA SANYO SPECIAL STEEL WILL BE 29 PERCENT AND IT WILL CEASE TO BE CO‘S SUBSIDIARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: