BRIEF-Mahindra Logistics Limited files for IPO

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd
* Mahindra Logistics Limited files for IPO
* Mahindra Logistics says IPO includes offer for sale of upto 9.3 million shares by normandy holdings and up to 394,993 shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund
* Mahindra Logistics says received in-principle approvals from the BSE and the NSE for the listing of the equity shares
* Mahindra Logistics says Kotak Investment Banking, Axis Capital Ltd are book running lead managers to IPO
Source text - bit.ly/2hu8GRm
