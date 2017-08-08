FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maiden Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.26
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden Holdings Ltd announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Maiden Holdings Ltd qtrly ‍net premiums written increased 5.2 percent to $684.1 million compared to Q2 of 2016​

* Maiden Holdings Ltd qtrly ‍net investment income of $40.5 million increased 14.7 percent compared to $35.3 million in Q2 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

