Jan 11 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp:

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP - RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF BREWER CRANE, LLC

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP - MAIN STREET FUNDING $14.2 MILLION IN A COMBINATION OF FIRST-LIEN, SENIOR SECURED TERM DEBT AND A DIRECT EQUITY INVESTMENT

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL - MAIN STREET, ALONG WITH A CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH CO'S CEO TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION