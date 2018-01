Jan 3 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp:

* MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

* SAYS DWAYNE L. HYZAK APPOINTED CEO

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL - HYZAK ALSO JOINED CO‘S BOARD IMMEDIATELY, BRINGING SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS

* - VINCENT FOSTER WILL TRANSITION ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITY OF CEO TO DWAYNE HYZAK

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL - TRANSITION OF HYZAK TO CEO PRESENTLY PLANNED TO OCCUR IN Q4 OF 2018