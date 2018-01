Jan 16 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp:

* MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE OF FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP - PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME IS $0.63 TO $0.64 PER SHARE FOR Q4

* MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP - ‍PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE OF NAV PER SHARE AS OF DEC 31, 2017 IS $23.48 TO $23.58​