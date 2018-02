Feb 13 (Reuters) - First Financial Bancorp:

* FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP AND MAINSOURCE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCE BUYER IN PENDING DIVESTITURE OF 5 MAINSOURCE BRANCHES

* MAINSOURCE FINANCIAL GROUP - MAINSOURCE BANK WILL SELL 5 BRANCHES IN DECATUR AND BARTHOLOMEW, INDIANA COUNTIES TO GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: