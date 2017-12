Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Equity Corp:

* MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP RELEASES FY 2017 RESULTS

* MAINSTREET EQUITY - “ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY REMAINS OUR BIGGEST CHALLENGE IN ALBERTA AND SASKATCHEWAN MARKETS”

* MAINSTREET EQUITY - PLAN TO CONTINUE REFINANCING EXISTING MORTGAGES, CLEAR-TITLE ASSETS INTO LONG-TERM, CMHC-INSURED DEBTS