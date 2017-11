Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍funds from operations per share $0.24​

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $0.22​

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍revenue $17.5 million versus $11 million​