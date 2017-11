Nov 29 (Reuters) - MAISONS DU MONDE SA:

* REG-MAISONS DU MONDE ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANES) DUE 2023 FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF APPROX. €200 MILLION

* ‍NOMINAL UNIT VALUE OF BONDS HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 48.78​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)