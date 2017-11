Nov 9 (Reuters) - Maithan Alloys Ltd

* Says approved acquisition of shares of Salanpur Sinsters Pvt‍​‍​

* Gave in-principal nod for setting up new greenfield ferro alloys project and/or buying assets of other ferro alloy manufacturing units‍​

* Says approved acquisition of beneficial interest in remaining shares of Anjaney Minerals