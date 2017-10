July 26 (Reuters) - Majesco:

* Majesco announces fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $27.9 million versus $32.6 million

* 12-Month order backlog increased by 21% to $77.2 million compared to previous quarter and 22% to previous year