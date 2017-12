Dec 11 (Reuters) - Majesco Ltd:

* SAYS TO CONSIDER RAISING OF FUNDS THROUGH FURTHER ISSUE OF SECURITIES WORTH UP TO 2.50 BILLION RUPEES‍​

* SAYS TO CONSIDER RAISING AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO TO 250 MILLION RUPEES FROM 150 MILLION RUPEES Source text: bit.ly/2BRV3Aw Further company coverage: