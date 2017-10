BRIEF-Majid Al Futtaim acquires Retail Arabia, franchise owner of Geant

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MAJID AL FUTTAIM HOLDING

* ACQUIRES RETAIL ARABIA, FRANCHISE OWNER OF GEANT IN MIDDLE EAST

* ACQUISITION INCLUDES 26 GEANT HYPERMARKETS AND SUPERMARKETS IN UAE, KUWAIT AND BAHRAIN AS WELL AS FOUR GULFMART SUPERMARKETS IN BAHRAIN

* DEAL HAS BEEN AGREED BETWEEN MAJID AL FUTTAIM AND RETAIL ARABIA’S PARENT COMPANY BMA INTERNATIONAL

* ALL OF ACQUIRED STORES, WHICH INCLUDE HYPERMARKETS, SUPERMARKETS AND CONVENIENCE STORES, WILL BE REBRANDED UNDER CARREFOUR

* CONFIRMS THAT ALL RETAIL ARABIA’S EMPLOYEES WILL BE RETAINED FOLLOWING ACQUISITION Source: (bit.ly/2uYxe9I) Further company coverage: