Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* UNITED AIRLINES EXEC SAYS LOOKING AT ACQUIRING MID-LIFE, SECOND-HAND AIRCRAFT

* EMIRATES AIRLINE EXEC SAYS NO PLANS TO ORDER NARROWBODY JETS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES EXEC SAYS NO PLANS TO HEDGE FUEL COSTS, CAN PASS THROUGH CHANGES IN OIL PRICE

* DELTA AIR LINES, UNITED CONTINENTAL, EMIRATES EXECS ALSO TELL CONFERENCE THEY HAVE NO PLANS TO START FUEL HEDGING (Reporting By Tim Hepher)