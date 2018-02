Feb 19 (Reuters) - Major Cineplex Group Pcl:

* FY ‍NET PROFIT 1.19 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 1.19 BILLION BAHT A YEAR AGO​

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 8.97 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 8.75 BILLION BAHT‍​

* PASSES RESOLUTION TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR JAN TO DEC 2017 AT 1.25 BAHT PER SHARE ON ORDINARY SHARES