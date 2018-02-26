BRIEF-MakeMyTrip Announces Partnership With OYO

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Makemytrip Ltd:

* SAYS CO, OYO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

* OYO‘S CHAIN OF HOTELS ACROSS INDIA, MALAYSIA AND NEPAL WILL BE LISTED AND AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING ON MAKEMYTRIP Source text - [MakeMyTrip Ltd. and OYO announce partnership MakeMyTrip & Goibibo to offer OYO accommodation to a billion people New Delhi, February 26, 2018: MakeMyTrip Ltd. (NASDAQ: MMYT) India’s leading online travel company and OYO, India’s largest hospitality company, today announced their partnership whereby OYO’s award-winning chain of hotels across India, Malaysia and Nepal will be listed and available for booking on MakeMyTrip across its popular OTA brands MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.]

