FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Company News
February 26, 2018 / 1:14 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-MakeMyTrip Announces Partnership With OYO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Makemytrip Ltd:

* SAYS CO, OYO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

* OYO‘S CHAIN OF HOTELS ACROSS INDIA, MALAYSIA AND NEPAL WILL BE LISTED AND AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING ON MAKEMYTRIP Source text - [MakeMyTrip Ltd. and OYO announce partnership MakeMyTrip & Goibibo to offer OYO accommodation to a billion people New Delhi, February 26, 2018: MakeMyTrip Ltd. (NASDAQ: MMYT) India’s leading online travel company and OYO, India’s largest hospitality company, today announced their partnership whereby OYO’s award-winning chain of hotels across India, Malaysia and Nepal will be listed and available for booking on MakeMyTrip across its popular OTA brands MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.]

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.