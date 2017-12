Dec 13 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd:

* UNIT MAMG ENTERS DEAL WITH AMANAH SAHAM NASIONAL TO BUY 100% STAKE IN AMANAH MUTUAL BERHAD FOR 16.12 MILLION RGT

* UNTI ENTERED CONDITIONAL SPA WITH PNB INTERNATIONAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION SUTL FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF 34.88 MILLION RGT

* UNIT ENTERS SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH ‍PERMODALAN NASIONAL​‍​ FOR SUBSCRIPTION BY PNB OF 8.3 MILLION SHARES IN UNIT FOR 50 MILLION RGT​