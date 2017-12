BRIEF-Malayan Banking Posts Qtrly Net Profit Attributable Of ‍2.03 Bln Rgt

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE ‍2.03 BILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 11.59 BILLION RGT​

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 3.05‍​ BILLION RGT VERSUS 2.81 BILLION RGT

* “MAYBANK MALAYSIA‘S LOAN GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE IN-LINE WITH INDUSTRY GROWTH”​

* GROUP EXPECTS ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2017 TO BE SATISFACTORY GIVEN THE ONGOING CHALLENGING GLOBAL ENVIRONMENT​

* RATIO OF NET IMPAIRED LOANS OF BANK AS AT 30 SEPT 1.79 ‍​ PERCENT

* “GROUP KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR FOR RETURN ON EQUITY IS 10%-11% AND LOANS GROWTH FOR THE GROUP IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 3%”

* CET1 CAPITAL RATIO OF BANK AS AT 30 SEPT 14.207 %

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 1.80 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 11.29 BILLION RGT