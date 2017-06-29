FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Malibu Boats says on June 28 company entered into second amended and restated credit agreement to existing amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
June 29, 2017 / 12:21 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Malibu Boats says on June 28 company entered into second amended and restated credit agreement to existing amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Malibu Boats Inc

* Malibu Boats - On June 28 Malibu Boats entered into second amended and restated credit agreement to existing amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Malibu Boats Inc - Credit agreement provides Malibu Boats a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $160.0 million

* Malibu Boats - Amended credit agreement also provides borrower revolving credit facility of up to $35.0 million with a maturity date of July 1, 2022

* Malibu Boats Inc - Borrower has option to request lenders to increase amount available under revolving credit facility by up to $50.0 million Source text: [bit.ly/2u1GXcP] Further company coverage:

