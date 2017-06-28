FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Malibu Boats to acquire Cobalt Boats for ‍$130 mln​
June 28, 2017 / 9:05 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Malibu Boats to acquire Cobalt Boats for ‍$130 mln​

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Malibu Boats Inc:

* Malibu boats, inc. Announces agreement to acquire cobalt boats, llc

* Malibu boats inc - deal for ‍$130 million​

* Deal expected to be accretive to Malibu's earnings per share in fiscal year 2018

* Malibu boats inc - ‍combined business will achieve a run rate of approximately $7.5 million in cost and operational synergies​

* Malibu boats inc - ‍in connection with deal, Malibu expects to benefit from tax attributes valued on a present value basis at approximately $18 million​

* Malibu will fund transaction through borrowings under a new second amended and restated credit facility

* Malibu boats inc - in connection with transaction, Malibu expects to benefit from tax attributes valued on present value basis at about $18 million

* Malibu boats - paxson st. Clair will continue to lead cobalt business as its president, and he will become a director on Malibu's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

