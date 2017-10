BRIEF-Malin Corporation says Adrian Howd to assume role of CEO

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Malin Corporation Plc:

* MALIN CORPORATION PLC - ADRIAN HOWD, MALIN‘S CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WITH EFFECT FROM 1 OCTOBER 2017

* AT 30 JUNE 2017, THE COMPANY HAD INVESTED €365 MILLION OF CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE INTERESTS IN ITS LIFE SCIENCES COMPANIES‍​

* MALIN CORPORATION - CURRENT CEO, KELLY MARTIN, TO RE-ALLOCATE TO WORK WITH MALIN INVESTEE COMPANIES, WILL ACT AS ADVISORY PARTNER TO MALIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS