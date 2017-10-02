FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt licenses inhaled xenon gas therapy development product
#Regulatory News
October 2, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt licenses inhaled xenon gas therapy development product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt Plc says ‍under terms of agreement, later today Mallinckrodt will pay $10 million upfront with cash on hand​

* Mallinckrodt - anticipates dilution of $0.10 to $0.15 to adjusted diluted earnings per share for rest of 2017, modestly lower in 2018 from deal​

* Mallinckrodt Plc says ‍will make additional payments of up to $25 million dependent on achievement of clinical, regulatory and sales milestones​

* Mallinckrodt Plc - ‍FDA Special Protocol Assessment approved for Phase 3 trial to begin early 2018​

* Mallinckrodt - ‍NeuroproteXeon to get upfront payment of $10 million in cash on hand from co, with potential additional payments of up to $25 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

