FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to acquire Infacare Pharmaceutical, Stannsoporfin
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to acquire Infacare Pharmaceutical, Stannsoporfin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt to acquire Infacare Pharmaceutical Corporation and Stannsoporfin, its proprietary therapy in late-stage development for treatment of newborns at risk for developing severe jaundice

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍financial terms of transaction include an upfront payment of $80 million​

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍expects dilution from acquisition to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.20 in 2017; dilution modestly higher in 2018​

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍financial terms of transaction include additional payments of up to $345 million dependent on regulatory and sales milestones​

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍if approved, Mallinckrodt expects Stannsoporfin to be commercialized by company’s existing sales organization​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.