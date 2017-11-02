FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to acquire Ocera Therapeutics and OCR-002, its proprietary therapy
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to acquire Ocera Therapeutics and OCR-002, its proprietary therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt to acquire Ocera Therapeutics and OCR-002, its proprietary therapy in development for treatment of hepatic encephalopathy

* Mallinckrodt Plc - ‍Mallinckrodt to commence cash tender offer to purchase ocera therapeutics for $1.52 per share, plus contingent value right​

* Mallinckrodt Plc - ‍Assuming expected 2017 deal close, expects dilution from deal to adjusted EPS of about $0.25 to $0.35 annually beginning in 2018​

* Mallinckrodt Plc - Expects dilution from acquisition to adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.25 to $0.35 annually beginning in 2018​

* Mallinckrodt - Deal includes ‍contingent value right in cash up to $2.58/share based on successful completion of some development and sales milestones​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.