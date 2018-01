Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT PLC SAYS ON DEC 29 UNIT OF CO BORROWED $900 MILLION AS A REVOLVING LOAN UNDER THE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY -SEC FILING

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - PURSUANT TO TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON FEB 28 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2CUrkJd) Further company coverage: