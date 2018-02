Feb 8 (Reuters) - MAM Software Group Inc:

* MAM SOFTWARE REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 15.1 PERCENT TO $8.5 MILLION

* MAM SOFTWARE - REAFFIRMED EXPECTATIONS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $5.5 MILLION TO $6.0 MILLION, ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: