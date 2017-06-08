BRIEF-Mammoth Energy Services enters into multi-year take-or-pay sand contract

June 8 (Reuters) - Mammoth Energy Services Inc:

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc- has entered into a multi-year take-or-pay sand contract with a leading third-party service provider

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc- Mammoth will supply 720,000 tons of sand per year across several grades over a three year period starting on October 1, 2017

* Mammoth Energy Services Inc- expect contract to generate approximately $90-$100 million in total revenues over contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: