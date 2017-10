Oct 12 (Reuters) - Man Industries India Ltd:

* Says gets order worth about 9.25 billion rupees from GAIL (India) Ltd​

* Order ‍for supply of about 1,16,000 mt. Of line pipes for its Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project phase II.​

* Outstanding order book as on date stands at about 27 billion rupees to be executed within a period of 9 to 12 months.​

