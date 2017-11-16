BRIEF-Manchester United reports Q1 basic earnings per share 4.84 pence

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United PLC:

* Manchester United PLC 2018 first quarter results

* Qtrly ‍basic earnings per share 4.84 pence​

* Qtrly ‍ adjusted basic earnings per share 3.76 pence​

* Qtrly total revenue GBP ‍141.0​ million versus GBP 120.2 million last year

* Matchday revenue for quarter was £22.4 million, an increase of £5.6 million, or 33.3% over prior year quarter​

* Borrowings at Q1 end were GBP 478.1 million versus GBP 497.6 million reported at Q4 end​

* Qtrly ‍broadcasting revenue up 30.9% primarily due to participation in UEFA Champions League, playing one additional PL home game

* Qtrly ‍broadcasting revenue up 30.9 percent also due to participation in UEFA Super Cup final​

* Q1 revenue view 130.5 million STG -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view 130.5 million STG -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view 565.5 million STG -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S