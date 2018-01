Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION AND SALES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017, PROVIDES PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* ‍IN Q4 OF 2017, MANDALAY PRODUCED A CONSOLIDATED 34,395 SALEABLE OUNCES OF GOLD EQUIVALENT​

* ‍SOLD 29,547 OUNCES OF GOLD EQUIVALENT IN Q4​