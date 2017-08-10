BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corp reports Q2 loss per share $0.02

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp-
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces second quarter financial results for 2017
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* Mandalay Resources- opers at cerro bayo remain suspended pending completion of investigation of cause of event of restarting mining in vicinity of laguna verde
* Mandalay Resources Corp - in light of ongoing operating suspension at Cerro Bayo, company has revised its 2017 guidance
* Mandalay Resources Corp sees 2017 capital expenditure $44 million - $49 million