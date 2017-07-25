FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation announces new US$40 million revolving credit facility and change to dividend policy
July 25, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation announces new US$40 million revolving credit facility and change to dividend policy

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources corporation announces new us$40 million revolving credit facility and change to dividend policy

* Mandalay Resources Corp- ‍senior secured revolving credit facility matures on July 24, 2020​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍company has agreed to suspend its dividend​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍future payment of dividends will require hsbc's consent as long as credit facility remains outstanding​

* Mandalay Resources Corp- ‍board will evaluate co's financial position on ongoing basis with a view to potentially reinstating dividends when feasible​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

