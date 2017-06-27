FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources provides update on work at Cerro Bayo mine
June 27, 2017 / 11:43 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources provides update on work at Cerro Bayo mine

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on work at cerro bayo mine

* Mandalay Resources - efforts to search for two Mandalay employees working in flooded delia nw mine at co's cerro bayo operation have been unsuccessful

* Mandalay Resources Corp - mining operations at Cerro Bayo have remained suspended since event occurred

* Mandalay Resources Corp - Chilean office of exception state has ruled out possibility of finding two miners, Jorge Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda, alive

* Mandalay says will continue to work with Chilean government on next steps and future of mine

* Mandalay - investigation of causes of event & risk assessments of reopening delia se, coyita se, marcela & raul veins being initiated this week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

