BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says ‍moving to care and maintenance status at its Cerro Bayo operations
September 29, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says ‍moving to care and maintenance status at its Cerro Bayo operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍moving to care and maintenance status at its Cerro Bayo operations effective today​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - mine production at ‍cerro bayo operations has been suspended since June 9, 2017 inundation of Delia NW mine​

* Mandalay Resources Corp- technical investigation and risk assessment to support safe future mining in Laguna Verde area will be completed in Q4 of 2017

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍in transition to care and maintenance at mine, workforce is being substantially reduced​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

