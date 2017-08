June 14 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine

* Search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine

* Mandalay Resources-surface & underground operations at cerro bayo were suspended in a safe, orderly manner immediately after incident occurred on morning of June 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: