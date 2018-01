BRIEF-Mangrove Partners Says Held Talks With Atlantic Power CEO Over Alternative Uses For Power Plants That Expired Or Expiring Power Purchase Agreements

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mangrove Partners:

* MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS HELD TALKS WITH ATLANTIC POWER CEO OVER ALTERNATIVE USES FOR POWER PLANTS THAT EXPIRED OR EXPIRING POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

* MANGROVE CAPITAL - ON JAN 10, IT HAD TELEPHONIC MEETING WITH ATLANTIC POWER‘S CEO TO DISCUSS PLANS TO DEVELOP, SUPPLY POWER TO COLLOCATED DATA CENTERS

* MANGROVE PARTNERS REPORTS A 9.96 PERCENT STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER AS OF JAN 10 - SEC FILING

* MANGROVE CAPITAL SAYS ALSO DISCUSS WITH ATLANTIC POWER'S CEO TO EXPLORE UTILIZING SURPLUS POWER FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING,OTHER BLOCKCHAIN APPLICATIONS Source text (bit.ly/2CXZZoM) Further company coverage: