Aug 11 (Reuters) - Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

* Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc - ‍on august 8, co entered amended and restated credit and security agreement - sec filing​

* Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc - amendment increased funds available under credit line by $5 million, to $20 million in aggregate

* Manhattan Bridge Capital-co also entered revolving credit note in principal aggregate amount of $5 million with flushing - sec filing