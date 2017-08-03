FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Manitex International Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Manitex International Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc

* Manitex International, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $51.6 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Manitex International Inc - ‍ backlog as of June 30 was $47.6 million, representing growth of 52.1% from December 31, 2016​

* Manitex International Inc - ‍ maintain ownership of approximately 2.1 million shares of now public ASV entity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.